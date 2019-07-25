It’s National Wine and Cheese Day with Weights and Measures restaurants

Posted 9:49 AM, July 25, 2019, by

Not only is it Thirsty Thursday— it's National Wine and Cheese Day! Issac with Weights and Measures restaurant is here to show us some delicious wine and cheese pairings to help us celebrate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.