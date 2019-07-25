Spoiled Latina Day event to attract top influencers for celebration of multicultural women’s empowerment 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women's lifestyle expert, beauty influencer and entrepreneur Yvonne Guidry joins us on Morning Dose talk about the Fourth Annual Spoiled Latina Day, a one-day celebration to encourage Latina empowerment and unity.

Spoiled Latina is a digital platform that explores what it means to be a hardworking, modern day mom, wife — and of course, Latinas! There is a lot of excitement around this year's celebration as it marks the 11th year anniversary of the blog and the proclamation of Yvonne Guidry Day back in 2015.

At this year's event, the community will be united under the theme of "Hustle, Motivate and Collaborate."

Participants will get to shake hands with keynote speaker and professional make-up artist Angel Merino (a.k.a Mac Daddy) as well as Olympic boxing gold medalist Marlen Esparza, FOX 26 feature reporter CoCo Dominguez and beauty blogger Any Gonzalez and many other star panelists.

Women will also be able to network and mingle with other Spoiled guests in the company of top tastemakers, social influencers and various experts.

The 2019 Spoiled Latina Day event will be held at The Space HTX on June 27 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.