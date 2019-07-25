Stewart Title riving spirit of kindness, giving with ‘It’s Christmas in July’ citywide charity event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bask in the holiday feelings of love, giving and puppy cuddles— and it is all happening in July!

Stewart Title has partnered with six non-profit organizations like the Harris County Animal Shelter to revive the spirit of charity and good deed during the summer months with its "It's Christmas in July" charity event.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe caught up with event organizers and local partners to talk about how Houstonians can participate.

"We not only live and work in this community, but we also want to give back to this community," Larry Warren of Stewart Title. "Everybody thinks about the Christmas time, but [summer] is a time when people forget about to charity, so we like to do this in July. This is our second annual event, and we're hosting it around the Houston area."

Stewart Title Kirby and Stewart Title Heights will be collecting donations for the Harris County Animal Shelter as well as offering adoptions.

Stewart Title in Champions and Stewart Title Tomball will be aiding the Texas Children's Hospital

Stewart Title Bay Area is offering pet adoptions from area shelters as well as collecting both cat and dog food.

Stewart Title Cypress has a goal to collect 1,000 Juicy Juice boxes for Kids' Meals.

"We're so grateful for Stewart Title doing this with us and being a long-standing partner with us," Kerry McKeel of the Harris County Animal Shelter said. "The reality is there's a need all yearlong, and especially in summertime. With the shelter, we receive 60 to 80 animals a day and over 1,800 a year— so the need is constant."

On Thursday, residents can adopt a dog or cat from the Harris County Animal Shelter for only $25. That offer includes spay or neutering, microchips, vaccines and a one-year pet license. The shelter will also be accepting donations (towels, blankets and monetary contributions) and signups for its foster pet program.