Ten local unsung heroes honored at Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day ceremony

Of course, any day is a great day to show kindness to others, but today those unexpected acts are especially special.

Morning Dose talks with local humanitarian Treveia Dennis, the founder of Houston's fifth annual Random Act Kindness Day, which is on July 25.

Houston Random Act of Kindness Day brings together charities, businesses, organizations, philanthropists and volunteers to give back to the community through happiness, hope— and everything from furniture and shoe donations, to field trips for children and meals for those in need. Dennis, supporting sponsors and an all-volunteer team supported by her husband David Dennis’ Lemon Tree Foundation will commemorated the date with a two-day celebration that started with an awards ceremony.

Some of the biggest hearts in Houston were honored Wednesday night during the annual Houston Humanitarian Awards ceremony. Dennis said these individuals were recognized for exemplifying kindness through action, philanthropy, volunteerism and other meaningful involvement.

The event was founded to thank and honor local unsung heroes, and encourage participation in Random Acts of Kindness Day in Houston.