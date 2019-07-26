National Buffalo Soldiers Museum, AARP team up for Military Inspired Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Buffalo Soldiers Museum and AARP created an atmosphere where veterans, active duty men and women can showcase their talent off the battlefield.

CEO of the National Buffalo Soldiers Museum Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, along with AARP State President Charlene Hunter and veteran/artist Ted Ellis shared how the Military Inspired Art Show is giving military members voices through their masterpieces.

At the MIA show, attendees can expect to meet with artists, hear about their military experiences, learn how to cope with PTSD in a positive way and participate in a live painting.

The MIA show will take place at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum on Saturday, July 27 in celebration of National Buffalo Soldier Day.