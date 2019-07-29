Local man takes back his health after double lung transplant surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're heading to PLUS-FORTY-FITNESS personal training studio in Conroe to hear an amazing story of one of the members, Grant Peterson.

You would never guess by looking at him that he's 66 years old and went through a major organ transplant surgery! He used happiness as his medicine to restore his health.

"I'm proud of this!" says Grant Peterson, a double lung transplant survivor, as he shows his battle scar from his double lung transplant.

"Every day is a blessed day. I've always been positive. I've never felt that I wasn't going to make it through the surgery," says Grant.

Prior to the procedure, he dealt with what most would consider "health setbacks". "At that time I was having breathing issues. I was using oxygen at the house to sleep at night," explains Grant. However, Grant still saw the beauty in life and didn't miss out on important moments. "When I went snow skiing I'd take it with me and ski with the oxygen.

I continued my life, enjoyed my kids, did the activities I enjoyed and thanked God for all of my blessings," Grant said.

Most people would feel burdened being connected to an oxygen tank 24/7, but not Grant! "It didn't change my quality of life I just got used to taking a tank around and continued working."

Plus, he worked out with Brandon at Plus Forty Fitness to stay in great shape. "I continued to workout after I went on oxygen. right up until the last week before I went to the hospital."

According to WEBMD.COM, between 30% to 45% of lung transplant patients do not survive three years post surgery, but it's been four years and Grant is still going strong and enjoying life! "I've got a lot to look forward to. I want to see my grandkids grow up! Attitude! you've gotta be positive the whole time. Never give up," says Grant.

I'm calling Grant Mr. Glass Half Full! There's science to support his story! Thinking positive releases different chemicals in the body that supports health. Stay positive, my friends!

Grant adds that he makes sure to get seven to eight hours of sleep per night, walks about 10,000 steps per day, drinks lots of water, and lifts weights twice per week for 30 minutes each session.

