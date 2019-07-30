Dish Society introduces all-day breakfast menu

Posted 9:15 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, July 30, 2019

Dish Society, one of Houston's favorite brunch spots, will be introducing an all-day breakfast menu. Executive Chef Brad Serey visits the Morning Dose studio for a show-and-taste with hosts Shannon LaNier and Maria Sotolongo.

