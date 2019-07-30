Human skull found in wooded area in Clear Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a human skull was found in a wooded area in Clear Lake Monday night.

It was around 11:30 p.m. when police got a call that a couple of men looking for a place to pitch a tent and stay the night made the discovery.

The skull was found in a wooded area near the corner of Clear Lake City Boulevard and Galveston Road. Since it was so dark when the remains were found, authorities are continuing their investigation Tuesday morning.

"We are going to have a team come out here and they’re going to search the woods to see if that’s the only human bones they can find, see if there are more body parts out there or what exactly the situation is," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Crime scene and homicide investigators were able to do a preliminary investigation Monday night and will continue to search the area Tuesday.