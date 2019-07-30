Tru Essence launches new line of dry shampoo hair wipes

Posted 8:53 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, July 30, 2019

Our latest Morning Dose guests are double teaming the beauty and medical industries.

Sharron Melton introduces viewers to twins and Houston medical professionals, surgeon Dr. LaShondria Simpson-Camp and pharmacist Dr. Shalondria Simpson. The sister duo is set to launch Tru Essence Hair Wipes — Tru Clean, a new dry shampoo product, next month on Aug. 8.

Both accomplished entrepreneurs, the siblings talk about their latest project as well as their goal to help young people interested in pursuing a career in medicine.

For more information about Tru Essence Medical Spa, click here.

