Drop the phone, pick up points! Texas woman creates perk-filled mobile app to stop distracted driving

Distracted driving is on the rise in Houston.

To address this rising epidemic Memorial Hermann Life Flight has partnered with free mobile app, SAFE 2 SAVE to reward Houston drivers for putting their phones down while navigating the road.

SAFE 2 SAVE Founder Marci Corry created the mobile app in October 2016 after a student in College Station was killed in an incident involving a distracted driver. She wanted to encourage safe driving in communities across Texas. Considering her own children's behavior and other research, she realized teens responded well to positive reinforcement and designed the app.

In just two years, the app has gained a lot of popularity with over 130,000 users. Businesses on the app are in many cities throughout Texas, with plans to expand across the entire state of Texas and go nationwide in 2019.

SAFE 2 SAVE continues to share information about safe driving initiatives through conferences, schools, businesses and various

organizations.

SAFE 2 SAVE currently has a city-wide competition for a chance to win a Disney Cruise for four or $5,000 cash as well as a weekly $200 gas gift cards given away.

More than 55,000 Houstonians are using the app, according to developers. Users collect points for every mile they do not drive distracted and can redeem those points at Houston area businesses such as Chick-fil-A, Dave & Busters, McDonald's and LaMadeline locations.