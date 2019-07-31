Get a taste of authentic Malaysian street food at Phat Eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phat Eatery owner and chef Alex Au-Yeung joins us on Morning Dose for a taste of the restaurant's scratch-made Malaysian street food.

Phat Eatery opened its doors in June 2018 in the Katy and has quickly become a citywide hot spot. The restaurant has been ranked Houston’s Top 12 New Restaurants by Houston Chronicle, Best New Houston Restaurants on 2018 by Houston Food Finder.

The University of Houston graduated pulls inspiration from his upbringing in Hong Kong and his connection to Malaysia, two countries with a rich history of southeast asian culinary traditions.

He started a business in automotive shop that specialized in Japanese imports – which became a major in the Houston automobile scene. He sold his business. One of his customers was in desperate need of an extra hand in his catering business. Au-Yeung had no professional cooking experience but decided to help out anyway.

In 2001, he opened his first restaurant Wok and Roll.

Phat Eatery turns out fresh takes on familiar classics in a chic, relaxed atmosphere and is open for lunch and diner.

It is one of dozens of restaurants to be featured in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.