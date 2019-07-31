Man shoots at ex-girlfriend; kills her mother and brother before turning gun on himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tragic scene unfolded Tuesday in Fort Bend County as a man shot at his ex-girlfriend and killed some of her family members before turning the gun on himself in Rosenberg, Texas.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking for all the family members,”Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “These families will need prayers and support to help them through this time.”

The sheriff's office confirmed the ex-girlfriend was being given a ride by a friend and her friend’s teen daughter when her ex-boyfriend— father of her child— drove towards the victim and began shooting.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got the call around 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An employee working nearby on a Fort Bend County Road and Bridge crew called authorities and let them know they saw a man shooting at a vehicle.

When deputies got there, they found the shooter had shot himself. He was still alive and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooter, 42-year-old Juan DeLeon Jr., has since been pronounced dead.

Deputies were able to speak to the woman he was shooting at before she was taken to the hospital. Her main concern was for her family that lived near where all of this happened.

“When deputies did arrive she was able to tell them, 'Yeah, that is my ex-boyfriend,' she expressed concern for her parents and then she was taken by EMS to the hospital," FBCSO spokesperson Caitilin Espinosa explained.

Sadly, when deputies went to the family’s home on Navajo Court, they realized it was a crime scene, too. Deputies found a man and a woman who had both been shot to death. They found the man outside the home and the woman inside. At first, authorities thought it was the ex-girlfriend's parents, but now they have been identified as her mother and brother.

The deceased victims have been identified as Gloria Rivera, 64, and Fabian Rivera, 40.

The ex-girlfriend was injured, but has been released from the hospital.

Authorities tell us they had not received any prior calls for service at either the shooter or the victim’s home.