Houston Restaurant Weeks has officially returned and fans will be able to get a taste of both Houston's iconic and new restaurants! The showcase is also an opportunity to take a bite out of hunger as this year's showcase will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

For her first stop, Maggie goes behind the counter at triple-treat Weights + Measures, a restaurant, bake shop and bar in the Midtown area.

Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 - Sept. 2.

