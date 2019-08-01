Republic BBQ offering free meals to law enforcement every Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know how much our men and women in law enforcement do to keep our communities safe. Well, one local radio station and a restaurant are stepping up to show their gratitude and support for our local heroes.

Radio talk show host Michael Berry was at Republic BBQ in Stafford on Wednesday for a special event.

"Anybody who knows law enforcement knows they take their job seriously to serve and protect. They care about their community, and I just feel like they just keep coming under attack," Berry said.

Berry said his listeners from his radio talk show kept asking him ways they could say thank you to law enforcement for all that they do. With that, an idea was born— to treat all local law enforcement to a free meal.

"We started it last week, and it was such a big success, that we're going to be doing this every Wednesday for lunch," Berry said.

Berry said all you have to do is show up in uniform, or with your badge, and you'll be treated to a free meal.

A small gesture going a long way.