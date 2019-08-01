The Black Iris Project debuts in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Black Iris Project is making its dancing debut this month— right here in Houston for free! Founder and award winning choreographer Jeremy McQueen visits Morning Dose to talk about his artistic ballet collective.

Established in 2016, The Black Iris Project is a ballet collaborative and education vehicle that creates new, relevant classical and contemporary ballet works that celebrate diversity and African-American history. Based in New York City, the project hosts a team of predominantly artists of color delivering cross-discipline and wholly original works.