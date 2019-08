Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know him in tv shows and films such as MADtv, Jerry McGuire and the voiceover of Wizard Kelly on Disney Channel's The Proud Family.

Comedian and actor Aries Spears shared how he started celebrity impersonations, why he fell in love with comedy and details about his podcast with Andy Steinberg.

Aries Spears will perform at the Houston Improv on August 2 through August 4. Get your tickets now.