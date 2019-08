Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready because the Houston Live AllStar Weekend is guaranteed to be a slam dunk!

Tanesha "Coach Tee" Barefield, owner of Crossover Athletics, shared how she is the only African American woman to own a basketball gym in Houston along with details of the annual back to school jam session.

The Houston Live AllStar Weekend will take place on August 2 - 4 at Crossover Athletics and Jack Yates High School.