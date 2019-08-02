Shooting victim identified as Houston rapper EMG Santana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Condolences are pouring in now that a shooting victim has been identified as Houston rapper EMG Santana.

Houston police were called to an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Mangum Road around 8:00 Tuesday night. When they got there, they found a man we know now was EMG Santana already dead.

“The information we have right now is that there was some kind of altercation between the victim and several other males in the parking lot. The males fired several shots as they were running from the parking lot. They got in some kind of a red vehicle and fled the location," Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the suspects in this case.

EMG Santana, whose real name is Marlon Gomez, made his career on YouTube, releasing several original songs on the platform.

He was on the rise, as he is featured in the song 'Score' on Slim Thug`s new album that just dropped last month.

Slim Thug shared his condolences on social media, posting a picture of EMG Santana on his Instagram saying that 'Score' was one of his favorite songs on the new album and added that they were planning to shoot a music video soon.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://crime-stoppers.org/our-programs/tip-line-program.