Find Her Seat co-founders Jennifer Etter and Susan Mobley are two local podcasters leading a movement to help women find their voice in the workplace and their seat at the table. The women reinvented themselves not too long and ago, and the podcast they've develop is already getting attention.
‘Find Her Seat’ podcast sparking conversation, empowering women in the workplace
