‘Find Her Seat’ podcast sparking conversation, empowering women in the workplace

Posted 10:07 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, August 5, 2019

Find Her Seat co-founders Jennifer Etter and Susan Mobley are two local podcasters leading a movement to help women find their voice in the workplace and their seat at the table. The women reinvented themselves not too long and ago, and the podcast they've develop is already getting attention.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.