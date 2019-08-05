This Gallery Furniture shoe drive could be your chance to throw the first pitch at an Astros game!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know how much Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has done for Houston— and he's doing it again!

Gallery Furniture, the Astros Foundation and Buckner International are teaming up for a community shoe drive benefiting disadvantage children throughout the city and across the nation.

All three Gallery Furniture stores will be drop-off locations for the drive from Aug. 3 - 24.

On Thursday, McIngvale announced every donation of new athletic shoes will earn the donor one voucher for an Astros game. Plus, those who donate shoes and make a purchase at Gallery Furniture will be entered to throw out the first pitch at the Astros game on Sept. 6.

"That'll be a moment you'll remember for the rest of your life," McIngvale said.

For more information about the shoe drive, go to the Gallery Furniture website or Buckner.org/HoustonShoeDrive.