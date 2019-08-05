Morning Dose team heads to George R. Brown Convention Center for Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose and the CW39 Houston team headed down to the George R. Brown Convention Center over the weekend for the Mayor's Back 2 School Fest! The team got to meet with CW39 Houston fans and students from all around the Houston area. They had a fun time visiting with the children as they were getting ready for their big first day.

It's the ninth year that Shell and the city of Houston have partnered for this event, but it's more than a school supply and backpack giveaway. Students were able to get their immunizations, eye check-ups and more.

Best of all, we got to see their smiling faces and give away supplies too!