Spaghetti Warehouse owners open new restaurant featuring inspired concept and breathtaking murals

Nearly two years ago, the Houston landscape was changed forever when Hurricane Harvey destroyed thousands of homes and businesses including a local staple, the Spaghetti Warehouse.

"So when Spaghetti Warehouse in Houston shut down because of the hurricane, we really had to do a lot of soul searching," owner and CEO Doug Pak of Warehouse 72 said.

Pak said they had to decide what they wanted to do and how they wanted to open another restaurant in Houston. They decided that to create something new, they'd have to go back to their past.

"Our goal was to go back to what Spaghetti Warehouse was in the founding days, in the 70's. We wanted to figure out what inspired them and draw some inspirations from that, but create something new," Pak said.

That creation would turn out to be Warehouse 72— a whole new concept with a new location and new menu. While it's all new, they'll have two dishes that'll pay homage to Spaghetti Warehouse — the Spaghetti and meatballs and Wedding Soup — something Chef Jaime Salazar knows a thing or two about.

"So we're going to incorporate some summer dishes to our menu— really bright, summer flavors. Some really nice looking dishes," Salazar said.

But it's more about than just the food. It's about their story of resilience and re-building, something the owners wanted to reflect through art. So they reached out to Sebastien "Mr. D" Boileau, a Houston street artist. He went to work and created murals all around the restaurant.

"So there's this really angelic theme to the name Warehouse 72, and so they wanted a strong female presence. I'm fortunate to have very talented and strong females in my life," Boileau said. "So I reached out to friends who do amazing things...and they're all connected to the arts, so they aren't just pretty faces on a wall. The have stories, very inspiring stories."

One of those friends was photographer Aisha Khan. She took the photos Boileau would end up painting including herself.

"I wanted to create concepts that went along with the restaurant— the whole re-birth and the whole angelic theme they have going on, in addition to having portraits that were reflective of the models," Khan said.

Krista Davenport is another friend who got the chance to be part of this inspirational creation, and she hopes the inspiration catches on.

"I hope they feel like they got to have an experience of some sort. Not just going to a restaurant and eating food, but they got to hear our stories, read our stories, and see us for who we really are. I hope they leave feeling more empowered and more inspired," Davenport said.

So if you're in the mood to get full of food and inspiration, head on down to Warehouse 72. They're now open and you can even make your reservations online.