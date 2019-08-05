This 8-year-old barber is winning awards, serving up fresh cuts at a local barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight-year-old Alijah Hernandez has the heart-melting charm of most girls her age— a sweet smile, a dainty voice and a beautiful bow in her hair. Nothing like what you would expect from a trained barber.

Alijah's parents recognized her gift when she was only 4 years old, but the girl told Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe it's a tough craft and she has just as much talent as she has hard earned skills.

"It's hard taking out a guideline because this right here," Alijah speaks while gripping the scalp of a child client," is fading, so when you re-trace it with the clippers, it's going to make it even harder for the fade."

Alijah cuts hair alongside her father, Inspired Cutz owner Franky Hernandez, at the family's barbershop in north Houston. Of course, a professional barber himself, he is his daughter's biggest supporter and teacher.

"She was in my room cutting hair, and I gave her the mannequin and let her practice and I taught her the right way to do it," Franky Hernandez said. "I said 'hey, come up here and try this hair cut.' I was like 'this is going to be the coldest barber I know.'"

Franky the Barber also started cutting hair at a young age, 13. Hernandez holds six first place titles, and like father like daughter, Alijah has seven of her own competitive awards. At the moment, Alijah is waiting until she turns 12 and completes the seventh grade in order to get her official barber license.

"Right now, she's just practicing and having fun, inspiring others in the community and other little kids,"Franky Hernandez said.

The parents of three talented daughters, the couple met in high school before starting their family and becoming accomplished business owners. The mother and father are proud to be role models for their children and philanthropists in their community.

"It feels amazing to know that we are able to inspire our kids, and our kids be able to inspire other kids," Cheyenne Hernandez said.

To help other kids prepare for the 2019 back-to-school season, Alijah has committed to give 100 free hair cuts. The family is also hosting a school supplies drive.

"It makes me feel like I can't believe I just did this amazing fade and amazing talented stuff to somebody else," Alijah said when asked about giving her peers' fresh haircuts.