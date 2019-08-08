$1.5 million HPD budget increase to up police presence throughout Houston after deadly mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United States is still on edge and in mourning after the recent deadly shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Houston leaders continue to show support for Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas and to seek out ways local agencies improve public safety throughout the area. Mayor Sylvester Turner recently confirmed there will be an increase in police presence as a result of these incidents.

During a city council meeting Wednesday, the mayor and several others wore orange ribbons to honor the victims and for gun violence awareness. After the gather, Turner spoke about how it has been a tough week for the country and he recognizes people are nervous and he wants to do everything he can to protect local residents.

That's when he announced the city is providing an additional $1.5 million toward overtime for Houston police officers, so there can be more manpower on the streets. He hopes the money will also put the department in a position to better investigate crimes as they happen.

He followed up by reminding everyone that public safety is not just for police— it involves all of us!

"Let's not wait and say 'somebody said this to me' or 'I saw this," Turner said. "Let's be proactive. Public safety becomes a concern for everybody. We all have to be a part of this."

On Wednesday, the local immigrants' right's group FIEL hosted an El Paso Strong solidarity event to honor the lives lost in the shooting and to encourage the end of hateful rhetoric. Turner spoke during that event as well.

It's important to know Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there's no specific threat to Houston. The department just wants people to know the city is being proactive and there is going to be an increased police presence throughout the city.