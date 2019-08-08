Community invited to play wheelchair basketball for free this weekend at W. Gray Multi-Service Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rolling and shooting hoops! Anyone up for a co-ed game of wheelchair basketball? Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe puts her game face on for a visit to the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on W. Gray Street where a group of adaptive athletes and sports enthusiasts are preparing for a free upcoming community event.

She practices her basketball skills with event organizer Jorge tha Promoter, a man who lost both his legs— and almost his life— to gangrene after catching meningitis as a toddler. Today, he wants to use his platform to encourage participation in wheelchair sports and other adaptive athletics. In fact, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently declared Aug. 11 Jorge the Promoter Day.

If you would like to participate, the event will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.