National CBD Day cocktails, other treats at Bowl and Barrel in City Centre

In the summertime, many of us like to relax with a refreshing cocktail— but what about with a little CBD oil added into the mix? Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe celebrates National CBD Oil Day at the Bowl & Barrel in City Centre where Sam Strain, the shopping district's free range concepts director, is shaking up a celebratory drink.

This special cocktail is called "The Lebowski" and is a fun remix of the classic white Russian drink with CBD oil. During her visit, Strain and Flecknoe chit chat over CBD oil cocktails, a round of bowling and an array of delicious pub snacks and food.

