First, let's clarify these adorable, often misunderstood marsupials are called Oh-possums.

The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition brings us three of the cutest baby opossum brothers around for a quick lesson on the habits, lifestyle and benefits of having these creatures in the neighborhood. Our little friends were brought to TWRC by a good Samaritan after being orphaned.

