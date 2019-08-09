3 siblings drown while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tragedy in La Porte after four siblings were overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach. Only one of them survived.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still looking into exactly what led up to this but it’s possible the children were swimming out beyond the water safety buoys when they were overcome by waves.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tells us that a deputy that was patrolling the park was flagged down around 7:15 Thursday night about a possible drowning. Soon, the deputy found out it was multiple children, all siblings. One of the teenage siblings resurfaced and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators continued to search for the other children who have been identified as a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy.

By 9:30 p.m., two of their bodies had been recovered and finally around 11:15, the last body was found.

“It was very chaotic, there was a lot of people," Gonzalez said. "He quickly found out there was not only one, but maybe multiple children that had gone under water. The exact circumstances are unknown. The parents were in the area, but this happened pretty quickly.”

As the sheriff said, there were a lot of people out, so they heard a few other accounts of what happened. One witness said the children were by a jetty and a boat came by and the waves overtook them.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is going to continue the investigation into what happened.