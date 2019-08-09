DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Celebrity fitness guru Keith Thompson gives Morning Dose crew an intense workout  

Posted 11:53 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, August 9, 2019

After going viral on social media in just 20 minutes, celebrity fitness instructor and founder of KTX Fitness Keith Thompson took the fitness industry by storm.

Before starting KTX Fitness, Thompson weighed nearly 300 pounds. That is when he decided to take control of his health and happiness.

Thompson is a fitness instructor for celebrities such as The CW's Blackish star Yara Shahidi, Tamar Braxton and Margaret Avery — just to name a few.

Thompson's KTX Fitness Tour stops in Houston on August 10 at Inner Me Studios on Emancipation Avenue.

