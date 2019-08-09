Reversing bone density loss with weightlifting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we age it's more difficult to stay in shape. Plus, we start to lose muscle and bone density.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, about 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million have low bone density.

There are times when we’re asked to take medications for certain health issues. But sometimes we can avoid the negative side effects and heal with nutrition and lifestyle, just like Debbie Winkens from Conroe did. She reversed her bone density loss just by adding in one hour of weightlifting per week!

"Two and a half years ago I went to the doctors office for an annual well women's exam and she scheduled a bone density scan. Her office called with results and said that I lost 25% bone in my hip area and immediately just gave me a prescription," recalls Debbie.

Common side effects with prescriptions like this include nausea, heart burn and kidney problems. "I went to the pharmacist, picked it up and reviewed the side effects and told the pharmacist I'm not comfortable with this. It wasn't a guaranteed thing that if I took this medicine it was going to improve my situation," says Debbie.

So Debbie used weightlifting as her medicine. "I was working out here at Plus Forty Fitness with Brandon and I told him the story and I told him the story. He said, 'Debbie we have a couple of women who went through the same thing and didn't feel like taking the medicine either and with regular workouts it was reversed,'" explains Debbie.

With just two, 30 minute weight lifting sessions per week, "sure enough I went back 18 months later and the bone came back!" says Debbie.

The scary thing about losing bone density is that you might not feel it happening! "Good thing I did have a bone density test because I would've never known. I never felt weakness," explains Debbie.

But slip and fall and brittle bones can be catastrophic! "Could've went downhill easily! I have 2 children of my own, 2 stepchildren, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren," says Debbie.

"I was needed to help -the lifting of the grandchildren going up and down stairs... That was crucial if I didn't have the strength to do that and being there, falling in the pool being able to react to a situation, falling off the bike, falling off the stairs, which kids are going to do, If I didn't have the strength to do that, that would impair my relationship with them."

Ladies, it's important to stay on top of the yearly screenings as you approach menopause. It's critical to living a long healthy life.

Another concerning thing about bone density loss is that it happens even in active individuals who walk daily! Debbie says she walked 3 to 5 miles per day prior to finding out about her bone density loss. She says she's glad she found weight lifting at PLUS-FORTY-FITNESS personal training studio in Conroe as a solution to her problem.

