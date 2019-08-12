× Here’s your game plan for Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is alive and well all around Houston! Who’s down for a great meal?

The month-long charitable movement means fabulous prix fixe menus at the best Houston restaurants for lunch, brunch, and dinner that benefit the Houston Food Bank! Eat good, do good!

Every year, I sit down and make my HRW hit list using the HRW app or website. Gotta do a lunch, brunch is a must, etc. Allow me to share some of my priorities with ya — as well as some of my recommendations.

Psst! We actually talked about this on our CW segment — check out the clip here!

The big night out

Obviously, with some of the nice restaurants on the list, a good way to approach HRW is to hit up one of the four or five dollar sign spots for dinner. Sure, it’s $45 per person, but you know that going in! And you score three or four courses! Here are some treat yo’self ideas!

B&B Butcher’s

Artisans Cuisine & Savoir-Faire

Brenner’s on the Bayou

Spindletop

Brennan’s of Houston

Brunch on a patio

August might be a tad hot for patio weather, but brunch might be the only meal where it’s not yet TOO hot. Here are some brunch-worthy patios.

Backstreet Cafe

Maison Pucha

Harold’s Restaurant

Night Heron

Lunch steals

Y’all . Theres something special about $20 lunch! Such a steal for some of these options. Especially the ones that have three courses — most will have two. These menus are my priorities. Here are some of my faves!

Caracol

51fifteen

The Capital Grille

Ginger & Fork

Hugo’s

La Fisheria

New to Hou

Now is the time to visit one of the new Houston restaurants you’ve had your eye on. Here are a few of the newbies!

The Roastery

Strato 555

Warehouse 72

Killen’s TMX

An all-you-can-eat brunch

The Grove has a $35 Sunday brunch that’s ALL YOU CAN EAT! I mean, that alone is a great deal. BUT, during HRW, they donate to the Houston Food Bank, so if you’ve been wanting to hit that up, August is the month to do it.

This article was originally posted to It’s Not Hou It’s Me on August 10, 2019.