Local mom inspires kids to dream big with ‘Colorfull Plates’ 

Posted 9:12 AM, August 12, 2019

Mother and founder of Colorfull Plates Robin Oloyede visits Morning Dose to share how she is helping enhance kids' imaginations and motivate them to know that their dreams can come true.

