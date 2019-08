Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past four years, 26,000 people from across the U.S. and abroad have traveled to Lakewood to attend the Spark Marriage Conference — a 2-day event packed with nationally recognized speakers, tools and resources to help attendees build a strong marriage, along with music and fun.

Marriage pastors at Lakewood Church Clayton and Ashlee Hurst visit Morning Dose to share details about the upcoming marriage conference.