Man may lose both legs after being pinned between cars while saving wife from carjacker, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is seriously injured after being pinned between his own car and a minivan during a carjacking in southwest Houston. It started at a convenience store at the corner of Woodfair and Bissonnet, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were initially called the scene of a wreck about 8 a.m. near the corner of Woodfair and Deering, but when they got to the area, they realized there was more to it.

The victim told police his wife was sitting in the car while he went into the store. While the vehicle was still running, a stranger jumped into the driver’s seat and started to drive off with his wife still inside.

The husband came out of the store, saw this happening, and jumped on the hood of the vehicle. The carjacker started driving quickly back and forth, trying to sling the man off the hood of the car. That wasn’t working, so he intentionally rammed the car into a minivan that was going the opposite way on Woodfair.

That’s when the husband got trapped between the two cars, seriously injuring his legs.

“[The husband's] legs were crushed between the two vehicles. It looks like he is probably going to have to have one leg amputated, we’re not sure about the other one,” HPD LT. Larry Crowson said.

Officers on scene applied a tourniquet and then the husband was taken to the hospital. We are told he was in surgery, but have not gotten any other update on his condition.

His wife and the driver of the minivan were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The stranger then ran from the scene toward some apartments and he has not been taken into custody yet.

HPD robbery investigators are conducting the follow-up investigation. If you know anything about this, you are asked to call police, for now we are live in southwest houston.