UH Clear Lake opens new dorm just in time for back to school

Posted 10:46 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, August 13, 2019

Headed off to college? Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the University of Houston at Clear Lake after the school opens a brand new residence hall, Hunter Hall. She also gets some great tips for dorm room living!

