UH Clear Lake opens new dorm just in time for back to school

Headed off to college? Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the University of Houston at Clear Lake after the school opens a brand new residence hall, Hunter Hall. She also gets some great tips for dorm room living!
