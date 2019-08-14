‘Around the World in 10,000 Bites’ culinary experience of a lifetime

Posted 9:36 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, August 14, 2019

Eculent is bringing Kemah residents a dining experience unlike any you can imagine— it's the perfect setting for a culinary showcase! Join Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe as she visits the enchanting venue to meet up with mastermind chef David Skinner, the man behind Around the World in 10,000 Bites.

