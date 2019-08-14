Masterpiece Desserts owner shares harrowing tale of how near-death experience led to famous cheesecake recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Masterpiece Desserts owners Kenneth and Winsome Brooks visit Morning Dose to share an inspirational story about how their desert catering business came to be.

In March 2014, the husband-and-wife team embarked on a life-changing journey when Kenneth got into an incident that left him in a three-day coma. Doctors were uncertain if he would wake up, and if he did, they believed he would be left with severe brain damage. However, three days later he woke up with a vision and skill for making cheesecake.

Today, the couple's cheesecake business is booming and his deserts are loved across the country, including by celebrities!