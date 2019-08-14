One Step Closer Foundation brings ‘The Force’ to support those living with cerebral palsy

Posted 9:03 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, August 14, 2019

The One Step Closer Foundation is bringing the force to help find a cure for kids and young adults suffering from cerebral palsy! Director of Communications Jason Diaz visits Morning Dose to talk about how the organization plans to complete its mission and an upcoming Star Wars-themed event.

