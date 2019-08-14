The One Step Closer Foundation is bringing the force to help find a cure for kids and young adults suffering from cerebral palsy! Director of Communications Jason Diaz visits Morning Dose to talk about how the organization plans to complete its mission and an upcoming Star Wars-themed event.
One Step Closer Foundation brings ‘The Force’ to support those living with cerebral palsy
