School is back in session for Fort Bend ISD

Thinking caps turned on and pencils sharpened— it's time for thousands of our area's students and teachers to head back to the classroom! Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter visits Colony Bend Elementary in Fort Bend ISD were students and teachers are excited for the first day of school.

During her visit, Carpenter talks with Principal Elizabeth Williams and FBISD Assistant Superintendent Carmela Levy-David about the expansion of the district's pre-K program and other exciting developments coming in the new school year.

