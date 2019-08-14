School is back in session for Fort Bend ISD

Posted 9:45 AM, August 14, 2019, by

Thinking caps turned on and pencils sharpened— it's time for thousands of our area's students and teachers to head back to the classroom! Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter visits Colony Bend Elementary in Fort Bend ISD were students and teachers are excited for the first day of school.

During her visit, Carpenter talks with Principal Elizabeth Williams and FBISD Assistant Superintendent Carmela Levy-David about the expansion of the district's pre-K program and other exciting developments coming in the new school year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.