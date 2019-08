Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fierce, confidence and self-love! After going viral on social media, Brunchin' Babes continue to give a reason why they should remain the hot topic online.

Founder and president of Brunchin' Babes Rachel Mathews along with Vice president Marci Jackson share details about how this empowering organization started and how other women can join the movement.

Brunchin' Babes is hosting a brunch on August 24 at 12:30 p.m. at The Grove. Click here for more details.