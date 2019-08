Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first day of school is still around the corner for a few students. There's nothing like bringing in the new school year with a fresh new look.

Owner of Cut Artistry Institute Sonya Shumway explains how she is helping kids feel and look their best before stepping on campus. The school offers programs such as reading, barber, cosmetology and more to adults.

Cut Artistry Institute is offering free haircuts, manicures and makeovers during their grand opening event on August 17!