Miss Houston Latina Director, Miss Teen Houston Latina share details about 2019 pageant

Posted 11:56 AM, August 15, 2019, by

"More than a model, a Role Model" Miss Houston Latina was the first competition established in the state of Texas exclusively for Latinas.

Director of Miss Houston Latina Natalia Castillo — Miss Houston Latina 2014 and Miss Texas Latina 2015 — along with 16-year-old Miss Teen Houston Latina Natalie Gonzalez share the overall meaning of the organization and what young ladies can receive during and after pageant.

The final crowning night for Miss Houston Latina is on August 17 at AD Players Theater on Westheimer Road.

