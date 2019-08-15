New surveillance video released in Memorial City Mall scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect and another young man who they are calling a person of interest in the chaos created Sunday afternoon at Memorial City Mall.

This newly released video shows the young man in the green shirt that they believe is the suspect walking in the food court. It also shows another young man wearing a grey shirt following him. Chief Acevdeo says they believe that the two of them were together.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in the mall's food court on Sunday or has knowledge of the identity of the two males in the video is asked to call @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/495zSMu2H8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2019

A second piece of surveillance video shows the suspect running away.

The incident happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. Police say the guy in the green, who was wearing a red mask over part of his face, jumped on a table in the food court and declared that he was going to kill himself. He then threw down a bag he was carrying. People were scared of what he might do next and started running for the mall exits, creating a completely chaotic scene.

Chief Acevedo says they could potentially charge the suspect with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony. The chief is asking for witnesses to come forward. He also has a stern message for the suspect.

“Somebody knows this guy. Somebody’s seen this guy. This guy’s probably talking and a message to him, it will be a lot better for you if you just come forward. If you’re that person that we’re looking for, you know that’s one of those things that judges and juries look at, 'Are you owning it? Are you coming forward? Or are you making the police department find you?' We are going to find him. Somebody is going to know this guy," said Acevedo.

If you recognize these young men or if you were in the food court and saw what happened, you are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.