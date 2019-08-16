Deux Voix performs “The Squirrel” on Morning Dose

Organist Stephen Distad and trumpet player Justin Landham — also known as Deux Voix — performs "The Squirrel" by Powell Weaver and share how they became an incredible musical dynamic duo.

