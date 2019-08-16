HISD receives “B” overall rating from Texas Education Agency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Texas Education Agency handed out their accountability ratings for school districts across the state for the 2018-2019 school year. HISD earned a grade of 88%, an overall "B" rating. 92% of HISD schools earned a passing grade.

Nine campuses got off of the state’s “improvement required” list. This is the first year that the TEA used an A-F grading scale to score each school in the district.

They are graded on are student achievement, academic growth, relative performance, and improvement over time.

The grades were announced during an assembly Thursday at Kashmere High School, one of the schools that got off the improvement required list.

Out of the 271 rated HISD campuses, 250 earned a passing grade. 57 HISD campuses earned an “A”, 78 got "B"s, 86 schools earned "C"s, 29 got "D"s and 21 schools received an "F" rating.

Interim HISD superintendent Grenita Lathan acknowledged both the district’s success and its need to continue to improve.

“Our students demonstrated significant gains and we are committed to empowering them to thrive academically and we’re not resting. We know we still have a lot of work to do. We still have to continue to close the gaps," said Lathan.

Wheatley High School is one school in particular that has received low marks for the past several years and that may pose a problem for the district. Its track record could mean more state involvement.

If you want to see how your child's school scored, head to https://txschools.gov/.