Assignment Desk Editor

JOB ID: 2019-49874
Overview
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for an Assignment Editor to work in our Houston location.
The Assignment Editor will manage and accumulate content for our morning news program. This is a rare opportunity to join a great team that works well together. We want to hear from you if you think you can impact our content.
Responsibilities
- Monitor social media and field assignment desk phone calls
- Receive and investigate news tips; Gather and prepare story items for next newscast
- Assist and sometimes create the digital reporting on respective web pages and social media accounts
- Support newscast Producers
- Ability to shoot news content
- Demonstrate excellent news judgement
- Help plan and book guests/interviews
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
-
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2+ years previous assignment desk experience
- Strong organizational skills
- Must be able to work independently
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings and holidays