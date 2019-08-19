Gov. Abbott addresses gun violence concerns during Texas town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas Governor Greg Abbott participated in a statewide town hall meeting hosted by Nexstar Media Group Thursday night. The event was broadcast live from the University of Texas at Tyler.

The discussion covered many topics impacting the state, but in wake of the El Paso shooting, gun violence was at the forefront. Abbott said the El Paso shooter had no red flags that would have prevented him from getting a gun. With that in mind, he said it's important state lawmakers take their time creating any new laws in order to ensure they will pass, and more importantly, they will work.

"Texas will take a balanced and measured approach where we will work on getting guns out of the hands of deranged killers, but at the same time, respecting the second amendment rights of law abiding Texans," Abbott said.

The governor took questions from the moderators and the audience on a variety of other topics including school safety, finances, immigration, the state property taxes and more.

Many Democrats are responding to Abbott's town hall.

In fact, Texas congressman and 2020 presidential candidate Joaquin Castro closed the town hall with the democratic response.

"Texas is at a crossroads," Castro said. "Either we succumb to the politics of hate and grievance or we embrace our growth and full potential and the diversity and opportunity that comes with it."

Castro also outlined other initiatives state Republicans and Democrats are working together on such as health care and disaster preparedness across the state.