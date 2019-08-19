RYDE for a Reason: Houston cycling enthusiasts pack 1,500 meals for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe and other cycling enthusiasts were up and sweating it out Sunday all to support Kids' Meals.

She and volunteers from Houston-based professional services firm alliantgroup took part in an indoor cycling class and packed more than 1,500 meals at RYDE Houston for at-need children throughout the city.

The mission of Kids’ Meals is to end hunger among Houston’s children by delivering nutritious meals to the doors of children in need free of cost, every weekday, year round. The lunches packed over the weekend will feed preschool-aged children who do not have access to school-based free meal programs. During the school year, more than 3,000 kids are served by Kids’ Meals each day.

Contact Kids’ Meals to find out how you can take action to help Houston’s hungry children.