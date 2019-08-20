‘International Smoke’ offers customers taste of barbecue from around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The restaurant 'International Smoke' started in San Francisco, and it has now made its way to the Bayou City. The concept is a collaboration between Chef Michael Meena and Aisha Curry, wife of NBA player Stephen Curry. They wanted to showcase their heritage, as well as their world travels, by presenting barbecue flavors from around the world.

Imani Browning, the event and sales manager with International Smoke, said to come to the restaurant with an open mind because it's not your typical Texas barbecue. They have flavors from all over the world and prepare each dish differently.

Executive Chef EJ Miller also gave Morning Dose's Trey Serna a quick demo on how to smoke the best ribs.

Go to www.internationalsmoke.com for more information or to make a reservation.