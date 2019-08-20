Thrifty back-to-school shopping at Goodwill

U.S. parents spend an average of $696.70 on back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. And it can be even more if your children are in college! While it can be tough to skip the costs of some items, parents can protect their wallets with savings from their local thrift store.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets up with Goodwill Director Fund of Development Barbie Parker at a local store to the amazing finds that can be made and the organization's new app. Plus, a back-to-school fashion show!

